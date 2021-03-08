NCB Arrests Person Linked to SSR Drugs Probe: Report

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Monday (8 March), said that it has arrested three people from Mumbai and Goa, including two foreign nationals and one man who allegedly provided drugs to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The NCB added that several kinds of drugs were recovered from them.
The Mumbai and Goa teams on NCB reportedly carried out searches, wherein two foreigners were arrested from Mumbai. On the other hand Hemant Sah, who is allegedly linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was held from Goa.
Sah allegedly supplied drugs to Anuj Keshwani and Regal Mahakaal, who were arrested in connection with the drugs case associated with the actor’s death last year.
The NCB is currently conducted searches at different locations in Goa. “A huge amount of drugs have been recovered and some drug peddlers have been taken into custody,” an NCB officer was quoted as saying by ANI.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on 14 June last year.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times & ANI)
