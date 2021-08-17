Actor Nayanthara Confirms Engagement With Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan engaged!
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In March, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of actor Nayanthara wearing a ring. Several fans speculated that the couple had gotten engaged. Nayanthara confirmed the news during an interview on Vijay TV with host Divya Dharshini.
When asked about the ring, Nayanthara confirmed it was an engagement ring and all the details will become public when they get married. She added that her engagement to Shivan was a private affair and only close family was present.
"It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet," Nayanthara said.
The filmmaker had shared the picture of the ring on 25 March, with the caption, "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu...(sic)" The caption is a line written by Vignesh Shivan for the song ‘Sirikadhey’ in Remo directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.
During the interview, Nayanthara also talked about her film Netrikann, wherein she plays the role of a person with a visual impairment. Directed by Milind Rau, the movie is bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan.
Netrikann released on Hotstar on 13 August in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. The film stars Nayanthara in the lead, and Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan and Sharan Shakti in key roles.
Published: 17 Aug 2021,11:39 AM IST