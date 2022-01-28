Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds Home in Mumbai, Names it After Father: Report

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly builds bungalow in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ originally shared by Pinkvilla)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui built a bungalow in Mumbai and named it ‘Nawab’ after his father, Pinkvilla reported. The actor has reportedly renovated the house himself by taking inspiration from his village home. Pictures of Siddiqui near the house have surfaced on social media.
Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with the Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh and shot to fame after his role in Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor has earlier said that he isn’t interested in doing web series anymore.
Hindustan Times quoted Siddiqui as saying, “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them, har series ki tareef ki ja rahi hai. This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t.”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2. He also plays the lead in Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru.
