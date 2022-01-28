Nawazuddin Siddiqui Builds Home in Mumbai, Names it After Father: Report

Siddiqui made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with the Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh and shot to fame after his role in Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor has earlier said that he isn’t interested in doing web series anymore.

Hindustan Times quoted Siddiqui as saying, “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them, har series ki tareef ki ja rahi hai. This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2. He also plays the lead in Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru.