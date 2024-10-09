Karan Johar Wins Third National Award With Ayan Mukerji-Directorial ‘Brahmastra'

advertisement
At the 70th National Film Awards, Karan Johar secured his third National Award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) with Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva after having received the honour for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Shershah.
Johar shared a series of pictures, including one with the film’s director Ayan Mukerji, on social media celebrating their win and wrote, “Every time I step onto this stage, it's always a different feeling of magic. But there's one feeling that always remains - gratitude. Thank you @mib_india for the constant support & strength for our film fraternity to tell stories and bring it to the people of our nation. And thank you to the audience, for the bountiful love that you shower.”
The caption further read, “This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate - since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies! @ayan_mukerji, here's to #Brahmastra being etched in history. To the team, who made the magic happen - thank you!"
Before attending the ceremony on Tuesday (8 October), Johar had said to ANI, “We are very excited that Brahmastra is getting so many honours and awards. We are here to receive it very humbly. We are very proud. Indian cinema has a very big role on the global map of cinema."