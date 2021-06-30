Naseeruddin Shah Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Hospitalised: Report

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a Mumbai hospital two days back, as per a report by Times of India. The report also states that a patch has been found in Shah's lungs, for which he is undergoing treatment.

Confirming the news to Bombay Times Naseeruddin Shah's manager said, "The veteran actor has been in the hospital for two days. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs, for which he had to be hospitalised immediately. Naseeruddin Shah is currently under medical supervision and is responding well to the treatment".