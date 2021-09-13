Nargis Fakhri on Why She Kept Quiet About Her Relationship With Uday Chopra

Nargis Fakhri speaks about her relationship with Uday Chopra.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Nargis Fakhri has opened up about dating Uday Chopra, for the first time. Speaking to ETimes Nargis said, "Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India”.
The Rockstar actor also told the publication why she never spoke about their relationship. “I have never said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet. However, now I regret that because I should have shouted from the top of the mountains that I was in love with such a beautiful soul”.
Speaking about why she kept this a secret Nargis said, “The internet and social media is so fake, and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Often, we idolise certain people who are actually not good behind closed doors”.
Dhoom actor Uday Chopra and Nargis made headlines for their then-speculated romance, which they had both denied. In a 2016 tweet Uday Chopra finally addressed the rumours and wrote, “Ok so it had come to this… @NargisFakhri and I are close friends and all the rumors that are doing the rounds have no basis in reality”.
Before this tweet, Uday had also stated in an interview that they are just friends.
In 2016, it was reported that Nargis cancelled her schedules, cast aside her promotions for Housefull 3 and landed in New York after breaking up with Uday. Meanwhile, her manager told the media that she wanted a leave from her crazy work schedule.
In November 2017, Nargis was spotted at the Chopra residence in Mumbai. Reports said that they were living together, but her spokesperson dismissed the speculations and said that the actor was in Mumbai for her project with Snoop Dogg.
