'Naagin 5' Actor Sharad Malhotra Tests Positive for COVID-19

The actor is under home quarantine.

TV actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The actor is currently under home quarantine and has mild symptoms. Malhotra is known for his role in television serial Naagin 5. Malhotra had decided to go for the test after developing mild symptoms on Thursday. Malhotra's wife, Ripci Bhatia, has tested negative.

This news has impacted the shoot of Naagin 5.

The shoot schedule has come to a temporary halt and the sets will be sanitised and fumigated. Those who have interacted closely with Malhotra will be identified and asked to get themselves tested.

In a statement, Malhotra wrote, "They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Damn! Took this line too seriously. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully my wife has tested negative and continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am in home quarantine, under strict medical supervision, so please keep me in your prayers, and I promise to bounce back sooner and stronger.”

(With inputs from The Indian Express)