'My Statement Has Been Misconstrued': Shweta Tiwari Speaks About The Controversy

"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued", Shweta wrote.

She added that the 'bhagwaan' she was referring to was her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who has played the role of Lord Krishna on TV. "When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media," the statement read.

"However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people", it continued.