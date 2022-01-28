'My Statement Has Been Misconstrued': Shweta Tiwari Speaks About The Controversy

Shweta Tiwari has been embroiled in a controversy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Shweta Tiwari has been embroiled in a controversy after a remark of hers at an event in Bhopal led to massive outrage, causing an FIR to be filed against Shweta.
Shweta has now issued a clarification via a statement, which she shared with the press. She apologised for the comment and said it was taken out of context. Photojournalist Viral Bhayani posted the statement on his social media handle.
"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued", Shweta wrote.
She added that the 'bhagwaan' she was referring to was her co-star Sourabh Raaj Jain, who has played the role of Lord Krishna on TV. "When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media," the statement read.
"However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people", it continued.
Shweta apologised for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of people. "Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people".
An FIR was filed against the actor for purportedly making a statement about the size of her undergarment and God, which didn’t go down well with many, and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police to investigate the statements.
Actor Salil Acharya, who was at the event, has said that Shweta's statement was ‘taken out of context’. Acharya told ETimes, “I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I was asking a question to actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who plays a bra fitter in the web series.”
He added, “I had asked him that, for a person who has played mythological roles in the past, how was it playing something so different. In a funny way, Shweta said that now we are making God do this. When she said God, she meant Sourabh because he is known for his mythological roles.”
