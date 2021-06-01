My Parents Desperately Want Me to Move to Bahrain: Jacqueline

The Ram Setu actor has been contributing towards COVID relief through her foundation 'You Only Live Once (YOLO)' which has paired up with multiple NGOs. She'd earlier said to Times Now, "I want to be there as much as I can for people and not think about myself. Because I know I do come from a space that’s complete privilege right now. I have a roof over my head and I have food to eat. There are people out there struggling to survive because of the pandemic."

On the career front, Jacqueline finished the shoot for Bhoot Police last year which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautum. She also has other projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.

In February, Jacqueline launched her fitness workout series 'She Rox' which is influenced by her own workout routine. She was recently named as one of the entrepreneurs in the Times 40 Under 40 list.