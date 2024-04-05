'My Husband Is My Best Friend': Jaya Opens Up On Her Relationship With Amitabh

Navya Nanda Naveli wrapped up the second season of her podcast, What The Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. During the last episode of the season, Jaya opened up about her relationship with her actor-husband Amitabh Bachchan and shared how they are 'best friends.'

Navya asked during the show, "If two people are just friends, is it correct to put romance in between a friendship?” In response to her question, Jaya replied, "My closest friends are inside my house. It’s true, my husband is my best friend. I don’t hide anything from him.”