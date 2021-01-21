Mumbai Police Summons Kangana in Case Filed by Javed Akhtar

The Mumbai Police have summoned Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed by veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, as per a report by PTI.

On 3 November, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him. Akhtar had claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A complaint was registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.