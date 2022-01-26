Sundar Pichai Booked for Copyright Infringement After Suneel Darshan Files FIR

Talking about the matter, Darshan had said to BollywoodLife.com, “This case, in particular, relates to a movie that I had released in 2017 (Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha), although I have another case that relates to the movies before that. This movie has billions of views. I have been emailing them and there’s a lack of response from their end.”

He further alleged, “Who wants to take on anyone who is so monstrous? I have great respect for the technology they have, but my rights were totally infringed. This is my first step to at least bringing it to their attention. I am very grateful to the legal system."

Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha has been written, directed, and produced by Suneel Darshan and stars Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez, and Upen Patel.

