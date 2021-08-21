Mumbai Model Arrested For Allegedly Running Prostitution Racket

A model has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly running a sex racket.
A model was arrested from a hotel in Mumbai's Juhu for allegedly operating a sex racket involving television actors and models, Crime Branch officials told PTI on Friday. The officials added that during a raid on Wednesday, a TV actor and a model, who had worked with a well-known entertainment channel as well as in a soap advertisement, were rescued.
The accused, who had reportedly signed a Rs 4 lakh deal for the actor and the model, was arrested after a tip-off and decoy confirmation by a team of Crime Branch's Unit VII, an official told PTI. The model has been charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Activities (Prevention) Act.
