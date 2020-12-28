Mumbai's 'Ask the Sexpert' Columnist Dr Mahinder Watsa Passes Away

Popular columnist Dr Mahinder Watsa passed away Monday, 28 December, at the age of 96. He was well-known for entertaining readers with his sexual health column Ask the Sexpert in Mumbai Mirror. His family announced the news in a statement that read: "Dad was a man of many dimensions. He lived a glorious life and on his terms. Today, we would like to celebrate his life as he has passed on to join his beloved Promila."
Dr Watsa began his career as a columnist in the 1960s, dispensing medical advice in a women's magazine. While working as a consultant for the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), he proposed that a sexual counselling and education program should be introduced in the country, and in 1974 the organisation started India's first sex education, counselling and therapy centre on his advice. In the early 1980s, Watsa left his practice to devote his time to counselling and education.
Known for his wit, Watsa even inspired Boman Irani's character, sexologist Dr Vardhi, in Mikhil Musale's 2019 film Made in China.
Published: 28 Dec 2020,09:43 AM IST