Mumbai HC Quashes 2019 Criminal Intimidation Case Against Salman Khan

'Judiciary Not Meant to Harass': HC Quashes Case Against Salman Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Bombay High Court quashed criminal proceedings against Bollywood actor Salman Khan arising from a 2019 complaint by a journalist alleging criminal intimidation, as per a report by Bar and Bench.
In continuation of the report, Justice Bharati Dangre observed that celebrities should not be subject to unnecessary oppression. The order stated:
Khan and his bodyguard had moved the High Court challenging a summoning order passed on the complaint of a journalist. Ashok Pandey had alleged that in April 2019 that Salman Khan and his bodyguard abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while Khan was riding a bicycle on a Mumbai street.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, a magistrate's court had in March 2022 issued summons to Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh, directing them to appear before it on April 2022. Khan moved the HC challenging the summons. On 5 April 2022, the High Court stayed the summons.
