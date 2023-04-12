Mumbai HC Quashes 2019 Criminal Intimidation Case Against Salman Khan

Khan and his bodyguard had moved the High Court challenging a summoning order passed on the complaint of a journalist. Ashok Pandey had alleged that in April 2019 that Salman Khan and his bodyguard abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while Khan was riding a bicycle on a Mumbai street.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, a magistrate's court had in March 2022 issued summons to Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh, directing them to appear before it on April 2022. Khan moved the HC challenging the summons. On 5 April 2022, the High Court stayed the summons.