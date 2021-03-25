Mumbai Court Summons Bhansali, Alia in 'Gangubai' Defamation Case

Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biographical crime drama titled Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in legal trouble. According to reports, Mumbai's Mazgaon Court has summoned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt, and the film's writer because of a plea from Gangubai’s adopted son Babuji Rawji Shah.
"Mumbai's Mazgaon Court has summoned film Gangubai Kathiawadi's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt & writer of the film on May 21, on plea of Babu Rawji Shah who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi & has stated in his plea that film tarnishes her image," ANI reported in a tweet.
The movie is based on Hussain Zaidi's book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai. According to a report in The Print, Shah had filed a case against Bhansali, Alia, Zaidi, and reporter Jane Borges who did the original research for the book. Claiming that the second part of the book, which talks about Gangubai, is defamatory in nature, he sought a permanent order to restrain the printing and circulation of the book. He also wants the production to be halted.
A source also told The Print that Shah has been harassed in his locality ever since the promo of the film came out for being from a 'prostitute family'.
The Bhansali directorial follows Gangubai's rise to power as an influential madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. With Alia Bhatt essaying the role of Gangubai, the movie also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi will also make appearances. After being delayed by the COVID 19 pandemic, the movie is scheduled to release on 30 July 2021.
