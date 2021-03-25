Mumbai Court Summons Bhansali, Alia in 'Gangubai' Defamation Case

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biographical crime drama titled Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in legal trouble. According to reports, Mumbai's Mazgaon Court has summoned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Alia Bhatt, and the film's writer because of a plea from Gangubai’s adopted son Babuji Rawji Shah.

