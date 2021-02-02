Mumbai Court Issues Summons To Kangana Ranaut in Defamation Case

A Mumbai court on Monday, 1 February, issued summons to actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with the defamation complaint filed against her by veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, PTI reported.
The Mumbai police submitted their report to the court stating that the offences alleged by the complainant (Akhtar) against the actor warrant further investigation. The matter will be heard next on 1 March.
On 3 November, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him. Akhtar had claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A complaint was registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
