Caused Unnecessary Trouble: Rajiv Lakshman Deletes Photo With Rhea

MTV Roadies judge Rajiv Lakshman has deleted a recent photo with Rhea Chakraborty saying that he has created "unnecessary trouble" with his "irresponsible choice of words". The reality TV star had posted a photo of himself embracing Rhea at VJ Anusha Dandekar's birthday party and captioned it "My girl."
Rajiv later deleted the post, possibly after being trolled and attacked with invasive questions about the nature of their relationship.
Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been under intense public scrutiny following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. The siblings were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs probe that started after Rajput's demise. Rhea was granted bail on 4 October, after spending about a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail. Showik was released around three months after his arrest. As per Rhea's bail terms, the actor has been asked to report to the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month for six months.
