Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her 'Dream Home'

Kareena Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a photo from her new Mumbai apartment which is currently being redesigned. The actor called it her 'dream home'. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.
The picture shows Kareena, in a black-and-white dress, with another lady. They seem to be engrossed in a conversation about the decor. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote “back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home”.
Through the pandemic, Kareena and Saif were busy renovating their new place. Speaking about the apartment Saif had told Mumbai Mirror in July last year, "Our new home is being renovated. I’m enjoying this time (the lockdown) with my family. My sister Soha and Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba has also moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place".
