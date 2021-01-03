Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her 'Dream Home'

Kareena Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a photo from her new Mumbai apartment which is currently being redesigned. The actor called it her 'dream home'. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.

The picture shows Kareena, in a black-and-white dress, with another lady. They seem to be engrossed in a conversation about the decor. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kareena wrote “back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home”.