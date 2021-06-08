Mohit Raina Files Complaint Against Four For Spreading Rumours

Actor Mohit Raina has reportedly filed a case against four people.
Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev actor Mohit Raina has filed a complaint against four people who allegedly started 'Mohit Bachao (Save Mohit)' campaign on social media, as per a report by ANI.
The complaint has been reportedly registered against Mohit's self-proclaimed well wisher Sara Sharma and her friends Parveen Sharma, Aashiv Sharma, and Mithilesh Tiwari at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station under sections 384 IPC on 6 June.
The police have been quoted by ANI as saying that the four people have been spreading rumours, saying that Mohit's life is in danger just like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
A case of criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom has been reportedly filed against the four.
Apart from Devon Ke Dev, Mohit Raina has also starred in Aditya Dhar's movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.
