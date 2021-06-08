Mohit Raina Files Complaint Against Four For Spreading Rumours

The police have been quoted by ANI as saying that the four people have been spreading rumours, saying that Mohit's life is in danger just like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A case of criminal conspiracy, giving false information to the police, threatening and demanding ransom has been reportedly filed against the four.

Apart from Devon Ke Dev, Mohit Raina has also starred in Aditya Dhar's movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.