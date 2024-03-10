Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszkova From Czech Republic Takes Home The Crown

Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned Miss World 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned Miss World in the 71st edition of the prestigious pageant. The ceremony took place on Saturday, 9 March, at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
Speaking about her triumph, Krystyna said that she had been waiting for a long time for this moment.
"Words can't express how thrilled I am to stand here today and share my emotions. This has been a dream I've pursued tirelessly for so long," she told the media.
Krystyna added that the Miss World platform will enable her to raise awareness and extend aid to numerous disadvantaged children.
While Krystyna won the crown, Yasmina Zaytoun from Lebanon secured the runner-up position. Krystyna is currently pursuing law at Charles University in Prague. She also volunteers at the Sonta Foundation in Tanzania, where she teaches English to underprivileged children.
The official Instagram account of Miss World announced Krystyna's win with a photo of hers wearing the crown.