Miss India Adline Castelino Secures Fourth Spot At Miss Universe

Adline Castelino from India secures the fourth position at Miss Universe 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Sunday, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2021. The event was held in Florida and saw India's Adline Castelino securing the fourth position. The 22-year-old from Udipi in Karnataka won Miss Diva 2020, making her India's representative at Miss Universe this year.
Congratulating Adline for her successful journey, the official account of Miss Diva tweeted, "3rd Runner-Up for India @MissUniverse. Congratulations Adline Castelino. You have made us immensely proud! Your resilience, determination and grace shined throughout the competition and the hard work you've put in your journey reflected in you this night! We are proud of you."
At the event, Adline was praised for her response in the question-answer round. She was asked: "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?"
To which the model replied, "Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you."
Apart from modelling, Adline has starred in a couple of videos too. She appeared in Arjun Kanungo's 'Mere Dil Vich', which released in February. She also featured in 'Tere Bina' with Shreyas Dharmadhikari. It released in 2019.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined