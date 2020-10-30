Will Rectify Scene: 'Mirzapur' Makers Apologise to Surender Pathak

Excel Entertainment, the producer of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2, has issued a statement apologising to veteran writer Surender Mohan Pathak. Pathak had claimed that the makers of the series had allegedly depicted his novel Dhabba as an 'erotica', mid-day reported. In the statement posted on Twitter creator and writer of the series Puneet Krishna wrote, "Dear Surender Mohan Pathak, it has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series - Mirzapur Season 2 - which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi, reading a book named 'Dhabba' which as been written by you and this depiction is supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers".

Apologising for the same, Krishna added that the error will be rectified. "We sincerely apologize for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of Hindi crime fiction. We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation, as discussed with you and as per your wishes, we will blur the book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks".

Referring to a voiceover describing an erotic scene, Pathak had claimed that the content suggested in the voiceover bears no resemblance to the original text. The author described it as a violation of the Copyright Act and had written to Excel Entertainment requesting to remove the said scene. He had also warned of legal action if Excel failed to respond.