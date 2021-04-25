Anybody Can Get Infected: Says Milind About His Fitness & COVID

Actor Milind Soman
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Milind Soman took to Instagram to react to questions about how he got infected by COVID despite being so fit and said that fitness only helps deal with the virus but does not stop one from getting infected. Talking about a friend's passing, he wrote, "A friend of mine died yesterday from covid-19 complications. It was quite a shock. He was around 40 with a young child."
"People still ask me how I got infected if I am so fit. Fitness and health, if good, will help you deal with the virus so that you are not sick, but can't stop you from getting infected. Anybody can get infected. Not everybody infected will get sick," he added.
Milind is known for being a fitness enthusiast and he often shared glimpses of his workout, sometimes with wife Ankita Konwar.
He revealed that nothing matters if he doesn't have health, and wrote, "People ask me why I talk about health so much when some people don't have food to eat. I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums."
He concluded the caption wishing for everyone's safety, "To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life. Take care. Stay safe. Om shanti."
On 25 March, Milind tweeted, "Tested positive. #Quarantine." While many fans wished for his speedy recovery, others had expressed surprise over the diagnosis owing to Milind's passion for fitness and a healthy lifestyle.
Almost two weeks later, he shared that he'd tested negative and thanked Ankita for all her care and support. Discussing his symptoms and his kadha recipe, he wrote in the caption, "Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery. I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms." Thanking his doctor, he advised that everyone should listen to theirs.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined