Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies at 63

Odia actor Mihir Das dies while undergoing treatment.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, ANI reported. The actor was reportedly suffering from renal issues and was being treated for the same.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted (as translated), “I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Odia actor Mihir Das. He will be immortalised by the impression he left behind in the industry. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Odia film industry. I extend my heartfelt wishes to the family.”
Several celebrities also mourned the actor’s demise. Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda wrote, “Heartbreaking to hear that Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das is no more. Can’t believe he is gone so soon. A true pioneer of the Odisha Entertainment industry. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Om Shanti."
Achyuta Samanta wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the passing away of veteran Odia actor Shri Mihir Das - one of the most talented actors from Odisha. He was a good man with a good soul. Praying for his departed soul to rest in peace. Condolences to family, friends and legion of fans.”
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicated a piece to the actor and tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of legendary Odia actor #MihirDas . His contribution to Odia cinema is immense. My deepest condolences to his family. Omm Shanti, My SandArt at Puri beach.”
Girish Johar wrote, “Another irrepairable loss. Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das ji passes away at a hospital in Cuttack at the age of 64.”
Mihir Das has received several accolades from the Odisha government during his career including the Best Actor award for Laxmi Pratima and Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni, Best Supporting Actor award for Rakhi Bandhili Mo Rakhiba Mana in 2002, and Best Comedian award for Mu Tate Love Karuchhi in 2007.
