Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies at 63

Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, ANI reported. The actor was reportedly suffering from renal issues and was being treated for the same.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted (as translated), “I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Odia actor Mihir Das. He will be immortalised by the impression he left behind in the industry. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Odia film industry. I extend my heartfelt wishes to the family.”