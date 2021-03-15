Meghan Markle Asks To See Proof in Palace Bullying Probe: Report 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.| (Photo Courtesy: Twitter Screengrab)
Days before Meghan Markle’s interview with American talk-show host Oprah Winfrey aired, The Times of London reported that Markle’s close aide had filed a bullying complaint against the Duchess. Markle has now demanded to see proof after the probe that claims that she bullied her staff and allegedly reduced them to tears.
Fox News reported that the Duchess wants to see all documents, emails, and text messages related to the bullying probe which began against her by the Queen. Meanwhile, both sides of the bullying row appear to be lawyering up.
On the other hand, the former law aides of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed to help them with the probe ordered up last week, the report states.
Soon after, The Sunday Times reported that the Palace is handing over the investigation to a third-party law firm instead of an in-house inquiry. Initially, the Buckingham Palace had said in a statement that it was launching an investigation into the bullying accusations. “The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the statement read.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined