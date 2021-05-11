Meet TVF Aspirants’ SK AKA Actor Abhilash Thapliyal

TVF's Aspirants has been the latest hit that dropped on YouTube and has been stealing the hearts of many on the platform.

It's based on the story of three friends who drift apart while completing their coaching for becoming IAS officers. Their life takes them on different paths but destiny has something in store.

The finale of TVF Aspirants dropped on 8 May and ever since the release of the first episode, most have been raving about SK AKA Abhilash Thapliyal.