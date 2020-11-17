Martin Scorsese on India, Deciding to Become a Priest & More

Martin Scorsese: I have never ever experienced such a change. The first reaction was, of course, that this is all quite wonderful and remarkable. In the course of my drive from Jammu to Dharamshala, I caught glimpses of village life: people appear to be so resilient and strong, quite unlike the way of life you see in the US, where it's hurry-hurry-hurry-make-a-quick-buck.

Of course, I've been somewhat familiar with images of India, thanks to the films of Satyajit Ray and Jean Renoir's The River. But this was the first time I was seeing the great Indian spirit of humanism, patience and acceptance upfront, and not through a camera lens.

Actually, I do feel quite concerned about the American way of life. The desperation in some people's eyes is amazing! In fact, I made Casino because I wanted to show what has become of Las Vegas. Thousands of people go to the west coast -- to California -- to make it big. When they can't, they go off to Las Vegas, jam a coin in a slot machine and hope that their lives will change overnight. Unfortunately, it doesn't. They keep chasing false dreams for the rest of their lives; it's a no-win gamble.

The tradition of looking within yourself in India is something that we Americans could use. There is the ongoing danger of becoming one big theme-park. Las Vegas is a park where even children can throw dice. You can't give these habits -- like drinking and smoking -- a moral sanction for children. It's up to them to make a choice when they grow up.