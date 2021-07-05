Marathi Art Director Raju Sapte Found Dead at Home

In the video, Sapte reportedly said that he was being harassed by someone from the Labour Union. Sapte alleged that the person was asking labourers to spread wrong messages regarding payment defaults on his part. "I don't have any dues and have been paying regularly. I have five projects lined up and have to start work immediately", Sapte reportedly claimed, adding that the person wasn't letting him work in one of the projects.

"I can't start any work. Recently, I had to leave one project for the same reason. As a protest against this, I am dying by suicide", Sapte reportedly said in the video.

Sapte has worked as an art director in movies like Ambat Goad and Manyaa - The wonder Boy.

