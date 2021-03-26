Manoj Hoped for 'Sonchiriya' to Win; Happy for 'Chhichhore'

Manoj Bajpayee recently won the award for 'Best Actor' in the 67th National Film Awards for the Devashish Makhija directorial Bhonsle. He shared the award with Dhanush.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film (Hindi). Talking about the win to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he wished Sonchiriya had won an award too, "In such a box-office oriented industry, I am elated that Chhichhore won the award. When a film earns more than 250 crores but isn't being appreciated enough, it feels like something is amiss. So, when the same film wins a national award, its 'poetic justice'. The movie got the justice it deserved. I felt quite good when Chhichhore got the award, but I secretly hoped that Sonchiriya should have won something."