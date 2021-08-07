Mohanlal, Dulquer, Prithviraj Celebrate 50 Years of Mammootty in Cinema

The hugely popular Malayalam star Mammootty completed 50 years in cinema on 6 August. Born as Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, and later named Mammootty for his stage appearances, the actor made his big screen debut with the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which released on 6 August 1971. The 69-year-old has acted in over 400 films in this span of 5 decades.

Actors and well-wishers from the Malayalam film industry celebrated Mammootty's milestone by wishing the actor on social media. Mohanlal posted a photo of himself with Mammootty and commented that he was "so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films..."