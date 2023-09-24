Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker KG George Passes Away at 77

Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker KG George Passes Away at 77

KG George was reportedly undergoing treatment for a stroke.
KG George has passed away.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker KG George has passed away at the age of 77. According to Manorama Online, the director breathed his last at an old age home in Kakkanad on Sunday, 24 September. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for a stroke.

KG George, whose full name is Geevarghese George, was born in May 1945 in Thiruvalla. KG completed his graduation from Political Science from NSS College, Changanassery, and a film direction course from Pune Film Institute.

Kg entered the film industry as an assistant director to filmmaker Ramu Karyat. Some of his prominent works include Irakal, Yavanika, Panchavadipalam, Lekha’s Death in a Flashback, and Adam’s Rib. He has also directed films like Mela, Iraala, Swapnadanam, Akkatad, and Kolamal, among others.

The last film helmed by KG was 1998’s Ilavankot Desam.

