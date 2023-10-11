Malayalam Actor Divya Prabha Alleges Harassment on Flight, Files Complaint
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Malayalam actor Divya Prabha has filed a complaint with the Kerala police alleging that she was harassed by a fellow passenger on the Air India Flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi on 10 October. The actor took to her Instagram page to say that her fellow passenger was "inebriated and disruptive". She also attached her formal complaint.
She said that despite complaining to the air hostess, the only action taken was that she was relocated to another seat just before the takeoff.
"After landing at the Kochi airport, the issue was reported to airport and airline authorities, who redirected me to the police aid post in the airport", she wrote.
She has attached her official complaint to the police along with her ticket. She further requested people to support her to raise awareness on passenger safety.
She further stating, "The incident involved a passenger seated in 12 C, under the influence of alcohol switched his seat to 12 B with me (12 A) and initiated an argument with no logic, regarding the seat's location (window or aisle), the individual misbehaving, including inappropriate physicial contact."
