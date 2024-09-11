Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Passes Away

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Passes Away

Anil Mehta, also known as Anil Arora, father of actor-model Malaika Arora, has died

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anil Mehta Arora, father of actor-model Malaika Arora, has died after reportedly jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building</p></div>
Anil Mehta Arora, father of actor-model Malaika Arora, has died after reportedly jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building

(Photo:X)

Anil Mehta Arora, father of actor-model Malaika Arora, has died after reportedly jumping from the sixth floor of a residential building in Bandra on 11 September, as per report by The Indian Express.

In continuation of the report, the incident occurred around at Ayesha Manor in Bandra West. According to Mumbai police, Anil was living with his family on the sixth floor when he allegedly jumped to his death.

Malaika’s father was from Punjab, and her mother, Joyce, is a Malayali Christian. He previously worked in the Merchant Navy. Last year, he was hospitalised, and both Malaika and her mother were seen visiting him, but the reason for his hospitalisation remains unknown, as per reports.

The actor's friends and family were seen arriving at their residence.

