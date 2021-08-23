Mahesh Manjrekar Undergoes Surgery For Cancer: Report

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar underwent a surgery recently for urinary bladder cancer, as per a report by ETimes. The report states that Manjrekar was operated at a hospital in Mumbai and the surgery took place around 10 days back. ETimes further reported that he is now back home and feeling fine.

Manjrekar has been working on the Mulshi Pattern remake, which is titled Antim: The Final Truth. The Hindi version will star Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan in lead roles. The filmmaker has confirmed a theatrical release and added that the team is waiting for things to get back to normal.