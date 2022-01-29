Mahesh Manjrekar Reacts to Obscenity Complaint Against His Marathi Film

Mahesh Manjrekar speaks about a complaint filed against his film.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
A complaint was filed against veteran actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar on Thursday, 27 January, for allegedly portraying women and children in objectionable manner in his new Marathi movie Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha.
Reacting to the allegations, Manjrekar said that he "can’t be catering to everyone who has objections". The complaint was filed before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court by an organisation called Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act, as per a report by PTI.
The complaint has claimed that Manjrekar's film contains sexually explicit content depicting women and children.
Speaking to News18 Manjrekar said,
He added that he has already obtained a CBFC certificate, so the complaints don't matter. "We showed the movie to the CBFC, and it gave an 'A' certificate. We agreed since our movie is for the adult audience anyway. I think the legal system (should) do the needful so let them decide whether they find anything objectionable."
Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha was scheduled to release in theatres on 14 January. It will now release on streaming platforms next month.
