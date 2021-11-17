Maha Cong to Take Action Against Kangana for 'Defamatory Remarks' Against Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut had compared India's freedom in 1947 to 'bheek' (alms).
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Maharashtra Congress will take legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut for her 'defamatory statements' against Mahatma Gandhi, ANI reported. The Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole also said that an official complaint will be registered against the actor with the Mumbai police.
Kangana Ranaut was recently embroiled in controversy after her comments during a media event. She’d said that India got ‘true freedom’ in 2014, the year Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister, and the freedom in 1947 was ‘bheek’ (alms).
Doubling down on the analogy, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Nataji supporter You can't be both... Choose and decide.(sic)” She shared a news clipping with the headline, “Gandhi, others had agreed to hand over Netaji.”
Shifting the lens on Gandhi and his 'ahimsa' ideology, Kangana wrote, “Those are the ones who taught us, "If someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap'' and that is how you will get Aazadi. That's not how one gets Aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heros wisely(sic).”
At the Times Now Summit 2021, Kangana had also said, “Coming back to Savarkar, Lakshmibai, or Netaji Bose…these people knew that the blood will flow but it shouldn’t be Hindustani blood. They knew it. They paid a prize, of course. Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. And we got real freedom in 2014.)”
Several politicians, celebrities, and scholars condemned Kangana Ranaut’s statements during the media event. Netizens also said that she should return her Padma Shri award, which was conferred upon her earlier in October.
