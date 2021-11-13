'Completely Wrong': Maha BJP Chief on Kangana Ranaut's 'Azaadi' Remarks

At the press conference, Patil added that he did not know the 'emotions' that made Kangana utter such a statement.

"After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, the common man is having an experience of true freedom. Now, there is no one left in the country who cannot have two meals a day. The Union government is distributing 35 kg food grains to the poor at ₹ 105," Patil claimed.

During the Times Now Summit 2021, Kangana had said, “Coming back to Savarkar, Lakshmibai, or Netaji Bose…these people knew that the blood will flow but it shouldn’t be Hindustani blood. They knew it. They paid a prize, of course. Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. And we got real freedom in 2014.)”

Kangana has been heavily criticised for her remarks.

(With inputs from PTI)