Madonna Postpones Her World Tour; Hospitalised With 'Serious Infection'

Madonna hospitalised with 'serious infection.'
American singer Madonna was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a New York City hospital on 24 June, after she was found unresponsive, according to Page Six.
As per the report, the 64-year-old singer had to be intubated in the ICU for several days after she was admitted. Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed the news on social media with an Instagram post on 28 June.
The post read, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.
"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows. "
Madonna commenced her Celebration Tour earlier this year to mark the 40th anniversary of her music career. The tour was initially going to kick off in July in Vancouver before heading to the United States, then Europe, and ending in Amsterdam in December.
