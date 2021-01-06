Madhya Pradesh Court Denies Bail To Comedian Munawar Faruqui

Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested along with four others on 2 January on a complaint filed against them by Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. The comedian's lawyer, Anshuman Shrivastava, argued that the allegations levelled against his client are "vague" and that he was booked under political pressure. Prosecution lawyer Vimal Mishra claimed that the accused had participated in the event for which no permission had been sought from local authorities and that remarks were made that were "full of obscenity despite the presence of minor boys and girls among the audience", said PTI.