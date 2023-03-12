Madhuri Dixit's Mother Snehalata Dixit Passes Away At 91

In 2013, Snehalata Dixit had even joined her daughter to record a song for her film Gulab Gang.

Sharing an incident about the recording, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had said, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom, and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film.”

Her last rites will reportedly take place today (12 March) at a crematorium in Worli, Mumbai.