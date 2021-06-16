Madhuri Dixit Reveals Which Film of Hers She Would like to Remake

Sailaab is a suspense thriller directed by Deepak Balraj Vij. The film stars Aditya Pancholi and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Saroj Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar'.

“But I don’t know, it’s very hard to… I think some things are best left the way they were, instead of trying to remake them. We need fresh ideas and fresh writing. Nayi soch, naye scripts (New ways of thinking and scripts)…we need that,” she added.

The fan also asked her to choose between two of her iconic films: Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. “Don't make me choose! These are two very different movies, though both were musicals. Both have very, very good music," she said.