This Isn't How Real Relationships Work: Bhandarkar Replies To KJo

Karan Johar had written a letter to Madhur Bhandarkar on his objection to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives title.

Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter to write a long note to Karan Johar after the latter issued a clarification regarding the title of his upcoming production Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Madhur Bhandarkar had claimed that Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta (CEO of Dharma Productions) had tweaked the title of his project, Bollywood Wives, after he refused to give them the name. Bhandarkar began by writing, "This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a 'fraternity'.

Madhur Bhandarkar cited an earlier instance when he had given a film's title to Karan Johar. "I didn't hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title Gutka in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with". The filmmaker added that he was deeply upset when Karan Johar went ahead with the title despite their conversation. "This is not how I believe real relationships work". Bhandarkar concluded his letter by accepting Karan Johar's apology and stating that he would like to bury the matter.

Earlier Karan Johar, in his letter, had written that since the title of his and Madhur Bhandarkar's shows are quite distinct, he didn't foresee any problems arising.