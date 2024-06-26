'Love You': Karan Johar Pens Emotional Note On Yash Johar's Death Anniversary

Karan wrote in the caption, “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years…My biggest fear was losing a parent… August 2nd,2003 my father told me he had a malignant tumor…My worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith…but the worst thing about instincts are that they never lie… He left us 10 months after…we lost him… but we gained every inch of his mammoth goodwill… I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful, and selfless man…he put his relationships above everything else… and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by…I wish he knew our children… but I do know he’s watching over them and us all the time…Love you Papa!”