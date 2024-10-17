Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Dies After Hotel Balcony Fall

advertisement
Former One Direction member Liam Payne was found dead on Wednesday (16 October) after a fall from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, according to a report in the Associated Press. The police said in a statement that Payne’s fall resulted in “extremely serious injuries” and the medics confirmed his death on the spot.
The communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, Pablo Policicchio, said in a statement to AP that the cops rushed to the hotel because they were responding to an emergency call warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Liam Payne was a member of the popular boy band One Direction along with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson. After the group went on hiatus in 2016, the members went on to build solo careers. Payne’s latest release, a single titled ‘Teardrops’ released in March 2024.
Former bandmate Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist posted a picture of the broken heart emoji on Instagram with the caption, "Just a boy..."
Dermot O'Leary shared a picture with Payne from the sets of The X Factor and wrote, "The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing. He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx" Payne auditioned for the talent show twice - in 2008 and 2010 - and O'Leary was hosting the show both those years.
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared a video of his performance with One Direction of their track 'Where Do Broken Hearts Go' on The X Factor. He wrote, "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne. It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed."
Payne has a son, Bear Grey Payne, with his former partner Cheryl. The musician is survived by his parents Karen and Geoff Payne and his sisters Nicola and Ruth.
