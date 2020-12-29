Legendary French Designer Pierre Cardin Passes Away at 98

Cardin was born in 1922 near Venice in northern Italy and grew up in the French industrial town of Saint Etienne. He began his career at the age of 17 as an apprentice to a tailor. He later designed the sets and costumes for the 1947 film Beauty and the Beast in collaboration with poet, artist and director Jean Cocteau.

After a stint with Christian Dior, he set up his own fashion label in 1950. Cardin was best known for creating the bubble dress in 1954 and for his landmark 1964 'Space Age' collection which included cut-out dresses, knitted catsuits, tight leather pants, close-fitting helmets and batwing jumpers. He created a global empire and became the first French designer in 1979 to build ties with China. He was also the first designer to hold a fashion show in Red Square in Moscow in 1991. Cardin was also the first designer to enter the licensing business with his name carried on thousands of products from perfumes and wristwatches to bedsheets during the brands peak in the 1970s and 1980s.