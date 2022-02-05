Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar Critical Again, In ICU Under Observation

Lata Mangeshkar's health has reportedly deteriorated again and is said to be critical as per a report by The Indian Express. The veteran singer is in ICU and on ventilator. According to Dr Pratit Samdani at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, Mangeshkar will remain under observation. Dr Samdani also added that Mangeshkar continues to be under aggressive therapy and is responding to the procedures.

The 92-year-old singer was hospitalised on 9 January after testing COVID positive. Her family had confirmed to the media that her symptoms are mild. Earlier last week on 30 January, Maharashtra NCP leader Rajesh Tope had stated that Mangeshkar was recovering well and was no longer on the ventilator. The singer was only being administered oxygen and was responding to the treatment, said the minister after speaking to Dr Samdani.