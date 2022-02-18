Here Are 7 of Khayyam’s Most Memorable Tracks With Lata Mangeshkar

Music director and composer Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi had an immeasurable contribution to the Indian music industry. Late Lata Mangeshkar had called Khayyam’s demise the ‘end of an era’. She had tweeted that Khayyam treated her like a younger sister and there will never be another like him.

As a tribute to Khayyam on his birth anniversary, here are some of his best tracks with Lata Mangeshkar: