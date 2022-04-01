Oscars Producer Will Packer Says LAPD Was 'Prepared' to Arrest Will Smith

The Oscars producer Will Packer has said that police officers were ready to arrest Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock on stage. The altercation happened after Chris cracked a ‘joke’ about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. Packer said he was with Chris when the police officers came to talk to him.

Packer told ABC Television, “They were saying, you know, this is battery.... They said we will go get him, we are prepared, we are prepared to get him right now, you can press charges, we can arrest him, you have - they were laying out the options. Chris was - he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, 'No, no, I'm fine.'"

He added, "And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no. He said no.”