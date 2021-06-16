Lagaan: Captain Russell, Elizabeth, Aamir Reunite For Celebrations

AR Rahman, Aamir Khan, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelly and the team of Lagaan.
On Tuesday, 15 June, Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan completed 20 years. To celebrate the milestone, the team had a reunion of sorts. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the reunion was on Zoom. However, it was attended by not only Lagaan's lead actor Aamir Khan but also British actor Paul Blackthorne, who played Captain Russell.
Actor Rachel Shelley, who was cast as Captain Russell's sister Elizabeth, Gowariker, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Yashpal Sharma, AR Rahman and Akhilendra Mishra were also part of the reunion.
Rahman, who composed music for the film, shared a screenshot on social media and wrote, "#20YearsOfLagaan an emotional and proud team!"
The team of Lagaan reunite to celebrate the film completing 20 years.
Actor Gracy Singh, who played Aamir's love interest, recalled the memories and tweeted, "This is where my journey in cinema began. I stood in front of a movie camera & cherished every bit of it. 20yrs since this epic released. Immense gratitude to @AshGowariker, #AamirKhan, entire TeamLagaan THANKYOU our audience & media for all the love you showered".
Aamir Khan said in a statement, "Lagaan was, is, and continues to be, an amazing journey for me. It has been a journey in which I have met exciting new people, made new friends, started relationships that have lasted over two decades, shared so much with these wonderful people, learnt so much, experienced so many emotions, experienced so much. This journey has shaped me in so many ways. I want to thank all of you for being my fellow travellers, and for making this journey so unique and fulfilling for me. Thank you for your time, your love, and your generosity of emotions.”
